In this latest edition of our Class Actions in England & Wales podcast series, Greig Anderson, Sarah Irons and Gregg Rowan discuss how insurance can play a significant role in any class action an organisation may face. The podcast looks at the types of insurance policies that may provide cover, the complexities that can arise, and the steps insured defendants should take to ensure they comply with the terms of the policy to preserve coverage and ultimately be able to bring a successful insurance claim.

The presenters are all authors of Class Actions in England and Wales, a textbook authored by Herbert Smith Freehills lawyers and published by Sweet & Maxwell.

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Class Actions In England And Wales EP7: Insurance

