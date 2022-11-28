It was fantastic to be talking about Norton Rose Fulbright's annual Insurathon pitch competition last night, at a sell-out Instech event.

Also, very apt that the event was looking at ESG reporting in the insurance sector. There are range of providers now looking to support the industry's response to climate change, with many climate-tech, prop-tech startups, scale ups and data providers now also crossing over into the Insurtech space, with new and innovative solutions.

Having spoken to a number of founders one of their big challenges is getting access to timely legal and regulatory advice early on, to help to give them a solid platform for launch or to scale, as these costs can be out of reach for many in the early stages. Insurathon helps to bridge some of those issues with all applicants having access to pro bono workshops.

Now in its sixth year, NRF Insurathon is open to any early stage start up or scale up in the broader Insurtech space, whether looking at ESG or other genuine innovation in the insurance market.

Our next Insurathon pitch event will take place in January 2023. Finalists will compete to win up to £50,000 in prizes, comprising potential funding and legal advice. All applicants will quality for a pro bono legal advice session and finalists will have access to three pro bono workshops.

I am really looking forward to seeing what this new cohort will bring.

