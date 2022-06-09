Paul Wainwright and Kelly Matthews held a recent webinar on "Fixed costs and the future", the speakers considered the current position regarding legal costs reform and the implications of the two recently announced consultations relating to vulnerability and Qualified One Way Costs Shifting.

The webinar was recorded and is now available on BLM Player, you will need to create an account if you do not already have one. You will then be able to access a range of our online and recorded training sessions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.