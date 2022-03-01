ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With £1.3 billion being paid out to customers during 2018, fire is one of the most expensive categories of property insurance claims. Unfortunately, it appears that fires involving properties developed as a result of using modern methods of construction, have become more common and of increasing severity. Due to the growing creativity in the design and materials used to construct buildings, there are an escalated number of new considerations when assessing their risk exposure in respect of fires.

WELCOME TO OUR PODCAST SERIES.

Take a look at our podcasts below to understand the risks involved with modern construction methods, the impact of repairs and the emerging trends being seen with fires.

Take a listen to our podcasts here:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.