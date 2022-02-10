ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to our Property Damage podcast series on Modern Methods of Construction and the risk of fire.

In this episode, Charlie Clements, Associate at BLM is joined by Richard Griffiths, Technical Claims Manager at Hiscox UK. They discuss modern materials used in the construction or retro-fitting of eco-properties and the risks associated with fire, including hempcrete, straw bales and heat pumps.

Driven by concerns surrounding the energy crisis and climate change, the developing area of eco-properties is still a rather new area for insurers. One difficulty the insurance industry has when assessing the risks and safety implications of these materials is very limited information and research on their reliability, particularly fire resistance.

Take a listen to the podcast below for steps that insurers can consider taking to reduce their risks:

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.