According to an article in Insurance Post this week, "Insurers are already reserving 'hundreds of thousands' of pounds for collisions involving third-party private e-scooters – but the vehicles aren't legal on public roads yet."

Commenting on the use of illegal e-scooters and the importance of monitoring the risks, Alistair Kinley, director of policy and government affairs at BLM, said:

"Widespread illegal use of e-scooters is endemic. Police enforcement is, at best, patchy. There are at least ten times as many illegally-used privately owned e-scooters as there are ones authorised within the trials. "Although the monitoring of the trials will give policymakers some details of accident and safety data, it simply won't provide a full picture of the risks posed by e-scooters."

