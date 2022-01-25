UK:
House Of Lords Debates Need For E-Scooter Safety Regulations And Compulsory Insurance
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Last week, Speakers in the House of Lords debated e-scooters:
notably their safety and whether more stringent regulation is
needed amid claims that they are posing a danger to
pedestrians.
Speaking to Insurance Times, BLM's
Alistair Kinley commented, "By having this debate, the
House of Lords looks to be asking the government to look beyond the
closely regulated settings of the various e-scooter trials and to
take account of what's happening on streets and pavements
across the country. Widespread illegal use of e-scooters is
endemic."
Alistair continues by explaining that ministers need to reach an
informed conclusion about the rules and regulations to make
e-scooters safe for all, including those that are deaf or partially
sighted.
To read the full article on the Insurance
Times website please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from UK
What Will 2022 Bring For The Insurance Market?
BLM
As well as predicting that a mid-term general election will be the biggest event of 2022, Matthew said: "Looking at motor business, we're expecting to see the first use of automated driving technology on UK roads in 2022.
D&O Market Update: Opportunities For Recovery
BLM
While the UK D&O market has undergone hardening since 2019, this is not the case everywhere. Some markets are seeing green shoots of recovery and prices look set to stabilise.
Latent Defects Insurance – Buyer Beware?
Trowers & Hamlins
Latent defects insurance (LDI) has become a mainstream product in the new build housing and commercial property market, with all major residential mortgage providers and some commercial funders requiring an approved form ...