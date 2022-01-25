Last week, Speakers in the House of Lords debated e-scooters: notably their safety and whether more stringent regulation is needed amid claims that they are posing a danger to pedestrians.

Speaking to Insurance Times, BLM's Alistair Kinley commented, "By having this debate, the House of Lords looks to be asking the government to look beyond the closely regulated settings of the various e-scooter trials and to take account of what's happening on streets and pavements across the country. Widespread illegal use of e-scooters is endemic."

Alistair continues by explaining that ministers need to reach an informed conclusion about the rules and regulations to make e-scooters safe for all, including those that are deaf or partially sighted.

To read the full article on the Insurance Times website please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.