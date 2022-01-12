UK:
D&O Market Update: Opportunities For Recovery
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
While the UK D&O market has undergone hardening since 2019,
this is not the case everywhere. Some markets are seeing green
shoots of recovery and prices look set to stabilise. Writing
for Insurance Day, as part of a legal focus produced
by Global Insurance Law Connect, BLM Partner Alex Traill said:
“The D&O market has undergone some significant
change in the past couple of years, with a sharp rise in the
overall frequency and severity of claims, a changing legal and
regulatory landscape and a heightened emphasis on individual
accountability of senior management, most recently on those
decisions taken at board level in response to the
pandemic…”
Click here to read the feature
in full on the Insurance Day website
(subscription required).
Originally Published by Insurance Day
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from UK
Latent Defects Insurance – Buyer Beware?
Trowers & Hamlins
Latent defects insurance (LDI) has become a mainstream product in the new build housing and commercial property market, with all major residential mortgage providers and some commercial funders requiring an approved form ...
New Joint Excess Loss Clauses Published
Clyde & Co
Following a 3 year project by the Joint Excess Loss Committee, Joint Excess Loss Clauses (JELC) CL432 have now been published and will replace the previous wording (CL400) with effect from 1st January 2018.
Subrogation Rights: No Absolution On Dissolution
CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP
The court held that where an insured company is dissolved before subrogated proceedings can be started by an insurer in the company’s name the insurer’s right to subrogate does not
amount to a sufficient proprietary interest to enable the insurer to get a vesting order enabling the claim to be pursued.