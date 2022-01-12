ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

While the UK D&O market has undergone hardening since 2019, this is not the case everywhere. Some markets are seeing green shoots of recovery and prices look set to stabilise. Writing for Insurance Day, as part of a legal focus produced by Global Insurance Law Connect, BLM Partner Alex Traill said:

“The D&O market has undergone some significant change in the past couple of years, with a sharp rise in the overall frequency and severity of claims, a changing legal and regulatory landscape and a heightened emphasis on individual accountability of senior management, most recently on those decisions taken at board level in response to the pandemic…”

Click here to read the feature in full on the Insurance Day website (subscription required).

Originally Published by Insurance Day

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.