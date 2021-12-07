BLM Partner and Head of Sports, David Spencer, considers the motorsports cover arena post-lockdown in an article published in Insurance Post.

"Participants will invariably complete signing on forms that declare "motorsport is dangerous" - of course it is, and that danger is part of the reason people want to participate, but the signing on form is not a waiver of claim, should an incident occur. It is a reminder that the endeavour which is about to be undertaken has an inherent risk, even if all goes well..."

Click here to read the article in full on Insurance Post.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.