BLM's Head of Product Recall and Liability, Jason McNerlin has told Insurance Times that recall and liability issues in relation to e-scooters aren't far away following a recent fire incident in London.

The fire occurred at Parson's Green in London on 1 November and has resulted in TFL calling for an immediate ban on e-scooters being carried on the tube and being called "an immediate threat."

Jason added to the conversation and said. "As usage increases, particularly while we wait for a mature system of regulations and enforcement to develop, we can expect recalls and liability claims to increase."

He went on to add, about the specific risks associated with the batteries, "they [the batteries] have a particular risk profile that product insurers will be aware of, including the risk of rapid fires that can be difficult to extinguish."

To read the full article, please click here to visit the Insurance Times website.

