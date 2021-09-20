UK:
Construction All Risks Webinar: Making And Defending A Claim (Video)
20 September 2021
Gatehouse Chambers
Our leading construction team are experts in the area of CAR
Insurance. Paul Reed QC, with contributions from the
team, produces Construction All Risks
Insurance (Sweet & Maxwell) which is the
definitive reference guide for practitioners. The third edition of
CAR was published in June 2021.
In this webinar, the team provide comprehensive practical advice
for those dealing with CAR insurance claims, covering disputes and
the preparation of claims and how they are defended.
Click below to watch the video.
