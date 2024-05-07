Our global restructuring team has released its quarterly International Restructuring Newswire.
Our new issue features articles from Singapore, Australia, the US, the UK and Canada to help you stay current on recent developments in restructurings around the globe:
- UK restructuring plans: What does the future hold following the English Court of Appeal's landmark ruling in Adler?
- Garuda Indonesia's restructuring recognised in Singapore: The SICC delivers its first insolvency judgment
- The cross-border restructuring of Diebold Nixdorf: US Chapter 11 meets Dutch WHOA meets US Chapter 15
- Proprietary trading: Decision in Canada highlights the broad scope of receivership remedies in cross-border securities transactions
- UK restructuring plan: Cramming up a super-senior creditor class in a unitranche structure
- Year in review: Significant US Chapter 15 decisions in 2023
- ESG and directors' duties: Are they compatible?
- Insolvency law reform and capacity building in emerging markets update on our experience in Armenia and Bhutan
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.