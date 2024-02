ARTICLE

In the first series of Mayer Brown's Restructuring Downloaded podcast, we cover a range of thorny issues that might impact the timeline or the complexity of a pre-pack administration sale. In the current economic environment, we are already seeing an increase in corporate failure and associated insolvency sales. Whilst the relatively new UK Restructuring Plan is being well used, we still expect the pre-pack administration sale to maintain its status as a streamlined and expedient rescue tool. Recent regulatory and statutory developments have meant more thought and preparation needs to be given to ensure the right outcome.

In this episode Nicola Hughes and Amy Jacks discuss The Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022.

Originally Published 24 January 2024

