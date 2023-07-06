At-a-glance cases provided by Gatehouse Chambers' Insolvency Team, featuring:
- City Gardens Ltd v DOK82 Ltd [2023] EWHC 1149 (Ch)
- Re Great Annual Savings Company Ltd [2023] EWHC 1141 (Ch)
- HRH Prince Hussam Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud v Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP [2023] EWHC 1144 (Ch)
- Town and Country Properties (GB) Ltd and Ors v Patel and Ors [2023] EWHC 1168 (Ch)
