The seminar will focuses on some of the important aspects of the range of potential claims available against directors of a company in an insolvency process. Sarah McCann and Ryan Hocking cover the various different standards of the knowledge and intent of directors which are central to the causes of action unique to this context, and the tactical and evidential difficulties they can give rise to. They also discuss the procedural issues surrounding claims arising out of an insolvency, and some practical considerations for any party bringing or defending such a claim.

Watch the recording of the webinar below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.