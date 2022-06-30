UK:
CDR/Insolvency Series: Get Out While You Can: Unfair Prejudice Petitions, Buy-outs And Valuations (Video)
30 June 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
David Lewis QC, Jack Dillon, and James Shaw look at unfair prejudice claims,
covering (i) parties, the cause of action and its relationship with
derivative claims, forum, and tactics, (ii) pleas of
quasi-partnership and good faith, and (iii) an update on all things
valuation.
Watch the webinar recording below.
