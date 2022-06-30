David Lewis QC, Jack Dillon, and James Shaw look at unfair prejudice claims, covering (i) parties, the cause of action and its relationship with derivative claims, forum, and tactics, (ii) pleas of quasi-partnership and good faith, and (iii) an update on all things valuation.

Watch the webinar recording below.

