With INSOL 2022 looming, lawyers from our market-leading Insolvency & Dispute Resolution Practice Group have identified the key trends that are driving activity in the insolvency and restructuring space across our global offices.



This assessment of the key trends covers our ten international offices, and has been put together by members of our team heading to London for INSOL, the leading global event for the insolvency and restructuring profession, offering a view on the key factors impacting our regions in 2022.

Click to view article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.