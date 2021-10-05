UK:
Insolvency #Brew: Where Now For Hybrid Claims? (Video)
05 October 2021
Gatehouse Chambers
The highly acclaimed Gatehouse Chambers Insolvency #Brew is back
for a new season, heralding the start of the Michaelmas Term.
The jurisdictional points raised in Re Taunton Logs Ltd
[2020] EWHC 3480 (Ch) and Manolete Partners Plc v Hayward and
Barrett Holdings Ltd [2021] EWHC 1481 (Ch) have caused a stir,
not only in relation to cases assigned by office-holders to funders
such as Manolete, but also amongst IPs dealing with
"hybrid" cases, involving Insolvency Act Applications and
other allied (and often purely alternative) causes of action within
the same claim.
Alaric Watson, Phillip Patterson and Sri Carmichael discuss the implications of
these decisions and where they are likely to lead us in the near
future. This session was moderated by Michael Maris.
