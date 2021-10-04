With the Government's eagerly anticipated new winding-up regime due to replace the CIGA restrictions the very next day, there could only be one topic on the agenda for discussion at this Brew.

Alaric Watson, Sarah Clarke and Phillip Patterson are joined by Alison Goldthorp, of Norton Rose Fulbright, to discuss the implications of these reforms and where they are likely to lead (both legally and economically) in the months to come.

Please click below to watch a recording of the session.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.