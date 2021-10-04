UK:
Insolvency #Brew: Back To The Winders Court? – Close, But No CIGA! (Video)
04 October 2021
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
With the Government's eagerly anticipated new winding-up
regime due to replace the CIGA restrictions the very next day,
there could only be one topic on the agenda for discussion at this
Brew.
Alaric Watson,
Sarah Clarke and
Phillip Patterson are joined by Alison Goldthorp, of
Norton Rose Fulbright, to discuss the implications of these reforms
and where they are likely to lead (both legally and economically)
in the months to come.
Please click below to watch a recording of the session.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from UK
Winding-Up Petitions Are Back (Subject To New Conditions)
PDT Solicitors
The wait is over. After 18 months of "temporary" restrictions on issuing winding-up petitions imposed by Schedule 10 of the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Act 2020, from 1 October 2021 creditors will once again be able to issue ...
Winding Back Of Restrictions On Winding Ups
Boyes Turner
The Government has announced that it will be bringing an end (of sorts) to the temporary restrictions surrounding a creditor's ability to present a statutory demand and winding up petition against a corporate debtor.
A Partial Return Of Winding Up Petitions
Mills & Reeve
The option to present a winding up petition for the non-payment of debt temporarily returns from 1 October 2021, albeit with a modified approach.