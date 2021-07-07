ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Welcome to the second edition of the insolvency insight bulletin from the insolvency specialists at Quadrant Chambers. All cases link to the relevant judgments.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from UK

A Review Of Section 14 Of The Corporate Insolvency And Governance Act 2020 And The Impact On Suppliers Of Goods And Services Keidan Harrison The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 ("the Act") came into force on 25 June 2020 making sweeping changes to the current insolvency legislative framework.

New UK Insolvency Regime For Payment And Electronic Money Institutions Morrison & Foerster LLP On 8 July 2021, the Payment and Electronic Money Institution Insolvency Regulations 2021 (the Regulations) will come into force in the UK and introduce a new special administration regime...

Dealing With Insolvent Opponents - Solicitors Journal Russell-Cooke Solicitors The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on a large number of companies and individuals.

Re-packing UK Pre-packs: 5 Key Effects On Creditors And Other Stakeholders MJ Hudson In this article, we are talking insolvency and focusing on some recent legislative changes which are expected to have a significant impact on pre-pack administrations in the UK.

Cassanova v Cockerton Moon Beever Cassanova v Cockerton [2021] EWHC 1688 (Ch) was an unsuccessful attempt by the former bankrupt to obtain the permission of the court to bring proceedings against her trustee.