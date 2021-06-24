ARTICLE

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on a large number of companies and individuals.

It is anticipated that insolvency processes will increase considerably once financial relief from the Government starts to be withdrawn and the current restrictions on winding up petitions come to an end.

Russell-Cooke associate Rebecca Stratton considers what practical steps are available where a claim is made against a company or individual undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Rebecca is an associate in the insolvency team. She has experience in advising both insolvency practitioners and company directors in relation to a wide range of insolvency matters.

