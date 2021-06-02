ARTICLE

SI 2021/375: Provisions are made to extend

(i) the suspension of liability for wrongful trading,

(ii) the prohibition on statutory demands and winding-up petitions and

(iii) the exemption of small suppliers from the prohibition on ipso facto clauses to 30 June 2021 in England, Scotland, and Wales.

The temporary modifications to the new moratorium procedure, relaxing the qualifications for entry, are extended until 30 September 2021.

These Regulations come into force on 26 March 2021.

The restrictions on residential lease evictions are also extended to 30 June 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.