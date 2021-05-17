The pandemic led to the biggest change to insolvency legislation in the UK for over 20 years.

Corporate insolvencies in the UK over the past year have fallen; UK capital markets remain benign, with a surplus of available capital; the new Restructuring Plan regime; M&A activity levels have low in the UK and Brexit. What further developments have we seen in the UK and what can we hope to see in the coming months?

Paul Bagon and Tim Moynihan have written a chapter for Financier Worldwide's InDepth feature on bankruptcy and restructuring.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.