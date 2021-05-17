Reynolds Porter Chamberlain
UK:
What Are The Latest Trends In Bankruptcy And Restructuring? What Developments Can We Expect To See?
17 May 2021
Reynolds Porter Chamberlain
The pandemic led to the biggest change to insolvency legislation
in the UK for over 20 years.
Corporate insolvencies in the UK over the past year have fallen; UK
capital markets remain benign, with a surplus of available capital;
the new Restructuring Plan regime; M&A activity levels have low
in the UK and Brexit. What further developments have we seen in the
UK and what can we hope to see in the coming months?
Paul Bagon and Tim Moynihan have written a chapter for
Financier Worldwide's InDepth feature on bankruptcy and
restructuring.
