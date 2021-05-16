UK:
New UK Insolvency Regime For Payment Institutions And Electronic Money Institutions
A new special administration regime is being introduced in the
UK for insolvent payment institutions (PIs) and electronic money
institutions (EMIs).
The key purposes of the Regulations are to ensure that in the
event of an institution's insolvency (a) funds are returned to
customers quickly and (b) shortfalls in the amounts returned are
minimised. Since 2018, six PIs and EMIs have entered insolvency but
only one has returned customer funds.
The Regulations are therefore considered necessary to give
certainty to those looking after insolvent institutions (the
special administrators) and to avoid having to go to court for
further directions and so expedite returning customer funds. Full
details here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
