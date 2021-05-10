However, thus far, the insolvencies that one would expect to see have not materialised because of the unprecedented support given by the Government. However, recent official insolvency statistics suggest ominous signs of what we might expect in the months ahead as that Government support is withdrawn.

The key statistics for Personal Insolvencies are as follows:

These Increased by just over 60% from February to March 2021

However, overall they were 31% lower than in March 2020

In numbers, there were 10,941 personal insolvencies for March in total

Included in the figures are 1,591 Debt Relief Order's

There were also 1,028 bankruptcies

The key statistics for corporate insolvencies are:

These Increased by 44.8% from February to March 2021

However, overall, they were 19.7% lower than March 2020

In total there were 992 corporate insolvencies

883 were Company Voluntary Liquidations

25 were Compulsory Liquidations

74 were Administrations

10 were Company Voluntary Arrangements

So, what do these numbers tell us? Firstly, the comparative figures for 2020 and 2021 clearly evidence that the various Government support schemes have protected thousands of businesses and millions of jobs thus far which is reflected in the 31% and 19.7% reduction in personal and corporate insolvencies, respectively, over the year. However, the figures also show us that there may be some rough seas ahead.

Between February and March 2021, the increase in personal and corporate insolvencies is stark at 60% and 44.8% respectively. There could be a number of reasons for this, including the fact that bounce-back loans are now falling due. Many businesses may have simply overloaded themselves with debt in the initial support period last March, in the hope that the pandemic would pass quickly, only to find themselves unable to trade, or trading at much-reduced capacity, for a whole year and counting.

It is likely that in the coming months as the Government support is withdrawn and COVID loans become due, we will see the much-feared wave of insolvencies sweep over the country.

