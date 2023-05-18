To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Inheritance tax is a source of much debate. Emma Read, Senior Solicitor in the private
wealth and tax team, explores whether the current IHT provisions
are fit for purpose in today's modern life. Emma explores what
can be done for individuals and families whose circumstances fall
outside of traditional mould of married families with children.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
