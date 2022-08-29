Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In order to lessen inheritance tax, we're often asked the question "Should I gift my house to my children during my lifetime?" In this episode we hear from Edward and David from our Private Client team, who explain that this is a very complex area. They give insight into why that's the case, and provide practical guidance.

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast

