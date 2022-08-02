Video below is an exploration who might be vulnerable to an HMRC enquiry on domicile and how best to deal with such enquiries.
The types of non-doms most vulnerable to scrutiny:
- "Taxpayers with a weak argument that they do not have a UK domicile of choice, but also those with a weak non-UK domicile of origin."
Non-doms can protect themselves:
- "It's important to keep an up to date, running chronology of key life events and examine the impact of those life events."
- "Note the potential for HMRC to go back 20 years from the date of any chargeable transfer if no Inheritance Tax account has been delivered or a chargeable asset had been omitted."
- "Make sure you know your client before they embark on an interview."
Finally, information requests under Schedule 36 to the Finance Act 2008:
- "Under Schedule 36, HMRC can only ask for information that is reasonably required to check the taxpayer's tax position."
