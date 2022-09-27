International Corporate Rescue Devi Shah and Amy Rothbarth (née Halsall) discuss the UK's first reported contested standalone moratorium.

Downloads – Download Document

Synopsis

Corbin & King is the first reported case involving a contested standalone moratorium. The High Court judgment will be very useful for companies considering the use of the tool in the future and also for insolvency professionals considering taking on the role of moni[1]tor. The judgment provides guidance on the degree of latitude a monitor will be afforded with regards to when they 'think' a certain state of affairs exists: and provides further clarity in respect to what is to be re[1]garded as a company being able to pay its debts during a standalone moratorium; when a monitor is under an obligation terminate the moratorium due to it no long fulfilling the requirements; and the court's discretion with regards to the ordering of such a termination.

Introduction

The first reported case to consider the requirement of a monitor to terminate a moratorium if they think a company is unable to pay certain debts was heard by the High Court on 4 February 2021. The case provides further clarity on the UK standalone moratorium pro[1]cess and is an example of a moratorium being used in order to restrain secured creditor action.

What is the moratorium process?

The standalone moratorium process was introduced pursuant to the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 which added a new Part A1 to the Insolven[1]cy Act 1986. The moratorium process aims to afford breathing space to a company in financial distress in order that it can assess potential rescue and restructur[1]ing options without the threat of creditor action. The moratorium is therefore focused upon the rescue of the company as a going concern rather than on the realisa[1]tion of assets.

The monitor must be an insolvency practitioner and throughout the moratorium they must monitor the company's affairs in order to assess whether it remains likely that the moratorium will result in the company being rescued as a going concern. Should the monitor 'think' (amongst other grounds) that (i) the company is unable to pay its pre-moratorium debts for which there is no payment holiday or (ii) it is not likely that the company will be rescued as a going concern, then the monitor must terminate the moratorium.

Downloads – Download Document

Published by: Chase Cambria Company (Publishing) Ltd

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2021. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.