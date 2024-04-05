Our regular round-up of recent and forthcoming developments in law and practice for in-house counsel.
Highlights
- AI regulation, EU Data Act and cybersecurity
- UK approach to AI regulation, data-sharing and improving
cyber resilience
- ESG – we discuss mandatory
climate-related disclosures and reporting standards, new EU
sustainability due diligence requirements and anti-greenwashing
measures
- ECCTA now in force - what
businesses need to know and do now
- Employment law –
ethical workplace issues and new rules on holiday entitlement and
pay
- Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers
Bill - a tougher regulatory environment for digital
platforms
- Business beyond Brexit - New
border controls for importing EU goods into the UK and why
"assimilated law" matters
- Private equity - increased
scrutiny by competition authorities
- UK signs the 2019 Hague Convention
heralding the reciprocal recognition and enforcement of
judgments
- Real estate –
biodiversity net gain planning requirement for new developments and
the latest on residential leasehold reform
- Spring Budget 2024 - we discuss the Non-Dom regime reforms, NIC cuts and the new Reserved Investor Fund