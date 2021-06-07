Episode 1

For our opening episode Rayyan Mughal and Noelle Pearson are joined by Dr. Mark Sumner (Leeds School of Design), Lucy Blackley (Bombyx PLM) and Rebecca Bennett (Pentland Brands) for an overview about what sustainability really means for the fashion industry in 2021. We discuss why it's more important now than ever for fashion to engage with sustainability from a marketing, economic and environmental standpoint; and we address the issues the industry faces in mapping sustainability through the supply chain.

Originally published 20 May 2021

