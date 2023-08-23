UK:
Transfer Of Assets Abroad (Video)
23 August 2023
Travers Smith LLP
In this video, Laura Hodgson and Lily Grocott-Barrett present detailed training
on the transfer of assets abroad rules, including the three
different charging provisions and potential defences.
Read the PDF of this publication below. Alternatively you can
download to print, to save for later or for a different
experience.
DOWNLOAD PDF
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
