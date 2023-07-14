UK:
Finance (No 2) Bill 2023: Tax Treatment Of Stand-Alone Lump Sums Clarified In Light Of Removal Of Lifetime Allowance Charge
14 July 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
An amendment to the Finance (No 2) Bill 2023 will clarify the
tax treatment of stand-alone lump sums following the removal of the
lifetime allowance charge from the start of the 2023/24 tax year.
These benefits relate to members who were entitled to take the
entirety of their benefits in lump-sum form before April 6, 2006,
and the amendment allows them to continue to exercise that right,
provided all uncrystallised benefits under the scheme come into
payment at the same time.
The amendment to the Bill inserts an upper limit on the amount
of stand-alone lump sum that may be paid to a member with effect
from the start of the 2023/24 tax year. This limit is the maximum
stand-alone lump sum that could have been paid to the member on
April 5, 2023. The amendment clarifies that no income tax arises on
any stand-alone lump sum not exceeding the April 5, 2023, maximum,
while any excess stand-alone lump sum above that level will be
taxed as pension income at the member's marginal rate.
