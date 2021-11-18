Regional chartered accountancy firm Albert Goodman has announced today that Anne Gardner-Thorpe has joined the firm as a Tax Partner, based in their Taunton headquarters, to bolster the firm's private client expertise across the South West.

Anne brings a wealth of experience with her in both the corporate and private client sectors, most recently in the private client tax field at BDO, advising on all income tax, CGT and IHT/estate planning matters, both on and offshore.

Working in some of the Top 10 UK firms - including Smith & Williamson, Deloitte and Monahans - and an ex-HMRC tax inspector, Anne holds both the STEP (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) Diploma in Trusts & Estates, as well as the Chartered Tax Advisor (CTA) qualification.

Anne will join Albert Goodman's well-established tax team, working alongside current tax partners, Tracey Watts and Dominic Crilly.

