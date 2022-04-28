ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The new Points Based Immigration System to be introduced on 1 January 2021 - what should you consider and what should you do now? Looking ahead: considerations for EU nationals and their families and employers, plus the EU Settlement Scheme - what is the current position? Recognising the impact of Covid-19 on UK immigration. Partners Sacha Schoenfeld and Jane Mann will lead this Q&A style webinar, with associate Adèle Standard. If you are responsible for your international workforce, for employee mobility or people resourcing into the UK, this webinar will provide you with insight into the steps to take now for your people and your business. We do hope you can join us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.