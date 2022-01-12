ARTICLE

This webinar will be of particular interest to high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and families who are considering a move to the UK. It will cover the practicalities of coming to the UK and will discuss planning considerations both before and after arrival.

Our Head of Employment & Immigration, Charles Avens, will discuss the key entry routes into the UK and the various visas available to HNW professionals and families. Charles specialises in providing business immigration services for companies wishing to transfer skilled employees and senior staff to the UK, and assistance for international entrepreneurs and investors. In particular, he will be discussing three visa types commonly used by HNW individuals moving to the UK - these are:

- Tier 1 Investor Visa

- Tier 1 Start-Up / Innovator Visa

- Hong Kong British National (Overseas) (BNO) Visa

Estelle Tague, a Senior Counsel in Druces' Private Client team, will provide the tax angle on pre and post-planning considerations of coming to the UK. Estelle has extensive experience providing complex tax planning services for international HNW individuals and families. Her section of the webinar will be focused on the question of how residence and domicile status will affect the basis of tax in the UK. She will also explain how the remittance basis of taxation can help. Estelle will cover:

- What is the Statutory Residence Test and how does it work?

- How you will be taxed in the UK on foreign income and gains

- International and UK tax and estate planning considerations

The webinar will be chaired by Druces' Head of Business Development and Marketing, Julian Washington.

