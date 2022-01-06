ARTICLE

This webinar will provide a thorough overview of the options and possibilities regarding residence and citizenship in the three jurisdictions of: Cyprus, Malta and St Kitts & Nevis. A brief outline of the lifestyle offered in each jurisdiction will be featured.

The webinar will explore the difference between residence and citizenship and detail what programmes exist in each of the three jurisdictions, the costs involved and the key criteria to be met.

Tax residence will also be covered; the regimes that are available, and the benefits they offer, if individuals choose to become tax resident

