Webinar: Residence And Citizenship: Cyprus, Malta, And St Kitts & Nevis
06 January 2022
Dixcart Group Limited
This webinar will provide a thorough overview of the options and
possibilities regarding residence and citizenship in the three
jurisdictions of: Cyprus, Malta and St Kitts & Nevis. A brief
outline of the lifestyle offered in each jurisdiction will be
featured.
The webinar will explore the difference between residence and
citizenship and detail what programmes exist in each of the three
jurisdictions, the costs involved and the key criteria to be
met.
Tax residence will also be covered; the regimes that are
available, and the benefits they offer, if individuals choose to
become tax resident
