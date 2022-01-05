ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This webinar will provide a thorough overview of the options and possibilities regarding residence and citizenship in the three jurisdictions of; Portugal, Switzerland and the UK. A brief outline of the lifestyle in each jurisdiction will be covered.

Portugal offers the attractive Golden Visa. The investment route, to gain Portuguese residence and citizenship, is becoming increasingly popular and this route will be explored in detail.

Switzerland is a jurisdiction of international appeal. How individuals can move there to work and/or retire will be detailed.

The UK offers a number of interesting visa options, including the Tier 1 (Investor) visa, Sole Rep visa, and the Innovator visa. The UK is an iconic destination for many, with the non-dom regime remaining attractive.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.