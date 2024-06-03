ARTICLE
3 June 2024

What Are The Equality And Human Rights Commission's Priorities For UK Employers For The Next 12 Months?

WL
Withers LLP

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) announced in May 2024 its priorities for 2024-2025. The EHRC is independent of Government and will be unaffected by the election.
UK Government, Public Sector
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) announced in May 2024 its priorities for 2024-2025. The EHRC is independent of Government and will be unaffected by the election. What are its plans for the next 12 months?

The EHRC published its Business plan for 2024 to 2025 on 2 May 2024. It has identified six priority areas for 2024/25, which include three of particular relevance to employers:

  • Tackling sexual harassment in the workplace. The EHRC will focus on preparing employers for their new duty to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment under the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023, which comes into force on 26 October 2024.
  • Regulating artificial intelligence and tackling digital exclusion. The EHRC's focus will include the impact of AI in recruitment practices, and bias and discrimination in AI systems.
  • Refreshing and developing its guidance. During 2024/25 the EHRC intends to review, consult on and refine the EHRC Code of Practice for Service Providers. Many employers are also services providers, potentially exposed to Equality Act claims based on the way they deliver those services. The EHRC aims to increase awareness of the good practice guidance it provides.

Look out for further updates from us as the EHRC produces its guidance in all these areas.

