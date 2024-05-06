ARTICLE

Bates Wells has been working with Fair Game CIC to amend and improve the Football Governance Bill, which will introduce the Independent Football Regulator. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to craft a regulatory regime which puts the interests of fans, people and the planet at the heart of footballing governance.

The original Bill was lacking in several respects. It did not:

ensure a fairer financial flow in football, crystallising existing power structures;

ensure that the regulator is free of vested interests, or deal with conflicts of interest properly;

provide adequate support to clubs seeking to comply with regulation;

contain a suitable owners and directors test, with no mention of human rights issues and an apparent concession to state-owned clubs;

give fans enough of a say on matters concerning football heritage and a club's place within its community; or

contain anything regarding the environment or equality, diversity and inclusion issues, or club commitments in their local communities.

We have prepared amendments to the Bill which address these concerns. The amendments would ensure a football regulator which is both properly empowered to deal with the modern game and proportionate in its remit. The aim is to ensure a fairer footballing landscape in England, without compromising English football's place at the peak of the global footballing pyramid.

Niall Couper, CEO of Fair Game said: “Bates Wells' advice in amending the Football Governance Bill has been invaluable. We have found Ben and Louise to be responsive, reliable and creative in providing solutions which will ensure a fairer football landscape for generations to come.”

