In the latest episode of our Public Law Podcast series, Andrew Lidbetter, Nusrat Zar, and Jasveer Randhawa discuss the Bill of Rights Bill, which was laid before Parliament on 22 June 2022. In some respects the Bill keeps closely to the proposals laid out in the original consultation document, published earlier this year. However, there are some notable changes and additions. Our view is that the Bill, in its present form, is likely to constitute a significant change to the UK's human rights regime. We summarise key points in the Bill and present our views in this discussion.

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Public Law Podcast EP11: The Bill of Rights Bill

This podcast can be listened to on SoundCloud, Apple and Spotify and don't forget to subscribe to the channel to receive updates on future episodes.

The Bill is available to view here.

Originally published 7 July 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.