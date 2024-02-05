In the latest episode of our Public Law Podcast, Andrew Lidbetter, Nusrat Zar, and Jasveer Randhawa discuss the Government's consultation paper on the replacement of the Human Rights Act 1998. The Government suggests a number of changes which are intended to, it states, 'restore common sense to the application of human rights in the UK'. The consultation paper proposes to introduce a new Bill of Rights in place of the 1998 Act. In this podcast, we detail our thoughts on some of the key proposed changes.

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Public Law Podcast EP10: Government Consultation Paper on the Human Rights Act 1998

This podcast can be listened to on SoundCloud, Apple and Spotify and don't forget to subscribe to the channel to receive updates on future episodes.

The consultation paper is available to view here.

Originally published 27 January 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.