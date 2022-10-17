Investors across the globe are increasingly putting pressure on legislators to mandate human rights and environmental due diligence ("HREDD"). The UK Government has not been immune from such pressure.

As highlighted in our earlier blog post, in early September 2022, a group of 47 companies, investors, business associations and initiatives operating in the UK published a joint statement calling on the UK Government to mandate UK-operating companies and investors to conduct HREDD. Taking this a step further, on 30 September 2022, a group of 63 businesses, investors and civil society organisations wrote to the UK Prime Minister, calling on the UK Government to "urgently bring forward ambitious primary legislation to mandate companies to carry out HREDD" to ensure that the UK remains "at the forefront of setting standards for renewed prosperity and sustainable trade worldwide".

The letter states that "UK businesses, investors and other financial actors have a responsibility to respect our shared human rights and the environment" and that "the process of continuously conducting robust HREDD is a core requirement for businesses and investors in fulfilling that responsibility, as outlined in the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises."

In addition to helping businesses adhere to their human rights and environmental-related responsibilities, the group go on to justify their calls by stating that mandatory HREDD legislation would help "contribute to a level playing field, increase legal coherence and certainty about the standards expected from businesses, clarify legal consequences when those standards are not met, and increase engagement and leverage with value chain partners".

For further information on recent and likely future HREDD regulatory developments, and for tips on how to navigate this evolving landscape, please read our earlier blog post.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2021. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.