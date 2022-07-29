ARTICLE

UK: Andrew Warnock QC Discusses The UK's Bill Of Rights In 1COR Law Pod (Podcast)

Shortly before the current turmoil in Westminster, a new British Bill of Rights was introduced in Parliament. This Bill seeks to repeal and replace the 1998 Human Rights Act, which incorporated the European Convention on Human Rights into UK law.

Rosalind English of 1 Crown Office Row discusses the proposed Bill with 1 Chancery Lane's public law expert Andrew Warnock QC.

