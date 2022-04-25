On 24 February 2022, Safeguarding Minister Rachel Maclean announced a Home Office review of the disclosure and barring scheme. The review comes as part of the government's strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, which was published in July 2021.

The review will consider the framework for the way criminal records are disclosed (using DBS checks), and the framework for prohibiting individuals from working with children and vulnerable adults.

The Chief Executive Officer of the DBS said that the organisation will work closely with the Home Office to share any information requested by the review over the coming months.

You can read the full announcement here.

Further information about the review will follow as it is released.

