UK:
LGBTQIA+ History Month: ICC Judge Sally Barber (Podcast)
02 March 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Sarah Clarke and Zoe Mellor interview ICC Judge Sally
Barber for the final podcast in our series for LGBTQIA+ History
Month.
Listen to the podcast below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from UK
The Future Of Retained EU Law In The UK
Herbert Smith Freehills
The Government has announced plans to pass a Brexit-related bill to make it easier to amend or repeal "retained EU law", and end the special status of historic EU law in the UK.
Good From Bad? – The Use Of Financial Crime Penalties
BCL Solicitors LLP
Financial crime is a costly business, both in terms of the damage it does to victims, society, and the state, and in terms of the efforts put in to detecting, disrupting, and punishing it, which are largely funded...
Social Value In Procurement - Thinkhouse
Gowling WLG
For our first ThinkHouse Procurement Masterclass, Chris Brennan discusses social value in procurement. How exactly should social value be promoted through public procurement?