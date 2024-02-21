In the second of our two-part special to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week we chat more with Lamar and Izzy about what life is really like as a Solicitor Apprentice at the firm. They discuss making the big move to London and how the firm helps with that transition, developing a commercial outlook, dealing with imposter syndrome and never looking back.

Not sure whether the Solicitor Apprentice path is right for you? Lamar and Izzy may help you to decide.

Find out more about Solicitor Apprenticeships at Norton Rose Fulbright.

Listen to part one here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.