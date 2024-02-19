Jodie is currently studying a Level 3 HR Certificate in People Practice while also working as a HR Apprentice within Ellisons' HR department.

What attracted you to a career in HR?

I have always wanted to make people around me feel like they can approach me about anything, I also love being able to help and support people where possible. I have always wanted to use these traits to pursue a career where they will be useful in as well as gain a qualification, and HR was my first choice. Mental Health has always been important to me and I am constantly looking to improve my confidence, one of the benefits of working within HR is getting to know almost every single person in the business, develop friendships, and interact with new people which really helps. Another benefit of working within HR is helping others who may also suffer with Mental Health, and this is something I have always felt passionate about.

What are you enjoying most about the apprenticeship so far?

As this is my first HR role, I have already learnt so many aspects of HR and how everything works in such a short space of time. I have really enjoyed learning new aspects of HR, but also learning more about the business. I love how everyday is different, and taking part in different day-to-day tasks and helping to solve problems that may arise. I have enjoyed getting to know new people and beginning to develop trust and develop friendships not just at work but in college too. Even though at times it has felt challenging, it has also felt the most rewarding.

What kind of tasks are you most looking forward to getting involved with throughout your apprenticeship?

I am looking forward to learning the different aspects of HR and how it works, such as L&D. I am also looking forward to developing my skills and knowledge further by being involved in more challenging projects, sitting in on meetings, and experiencing the interview process so that I can experience first-hand the procedures within HR. I look forward to using the knowledge and skills I am learning at into my work at Ellisons.

What are your future goals once you complete your apprenticeship?

Once I complete my apprenticeship and achieve my level 3 CIPD, I hope to be offered a permanent HR role within Ellisons. I would also maybe like to progress onto the next level of my course to learn the more advanced aspects and build a stronger understanding of the People Management side of HR.

