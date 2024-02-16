This week, 5 – 11 February 2024, is National Apprenticeship Week across the UK. The purpose of this time dedicated specifically to apprenticeships is to celebrate both businesses and apprentices across the country to focus on the positive impact that apprenticeships have on the apprentices themselves, businesses, and the greater economy. Apprentices allow individuals opportunities that they would not have had otherwise, and through government support and funding, more and more businesses are able to offer these life-changing positions.

Herrington Carmichael is proud to be a part of the collection of businesses able to provide apprenticeships that can assist aspiring Solicitors and Support employees.

Steps to Becoming a Solicitor

The Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) is a two-part assessment aiming to standardise entry requirements and enabling greater accessibility for qualification as a Solicitor in the UK. SQE1 focuses on legal knowledge through multiple-choice questions and covers areas like contract, tort, and constitutional law. SQE2 assesses practical legal skills, including client interviewing and case and matter analysis. Additionally, individuals must complete two years of qualifying work experience to qualify.

Employers can utilise UK Government Levy Funded Apprenticeships to fund employees' studies and their undertaking of the SQE via a Solicitor Apprenticeship. The Firm is currently funding 8 employees via this route, who are undertaking their studies with the University of Law. Due to the firm's financial growth and success, we are a levy payer and are keen to ensure these funds are used for the investment in, and development of, our own talent. This aligns with the Firm's strategic objectives, which include:

Investing heavily in our Solicitor training programmes.

Developing our existing workforce through continued training.

The entry point for an Apprenticeship may be made at the post-college or postgraduate level. This has offered the firm great flexibility in identifying and supporting talent at various qualification levels, in pursuing their path to Solicitor Qualification. Complementing our robust and proven Training Contract route, CLC and CLIEX trainees, our apprentices have increased our training programme to 35 employees. This number is also supplemented by various business support employees across areas such as IT and HR, within which we have also supported apprenticeships such as a Level 3 HR qualification. These varied routes offer great flexibility and breadth of knowledge that will enhance the service and value we can offer to our clients.

Apprentice Solicitors within Herrington Carmichael

Internally, the firm encourages employees to register their interest for a Solicitor Apprenticeship, as we are keen to support the development of our employees' careers. Externally, we identify and direct talent to our range of Paralegal, Legal Secretarial and Administrative vacancies on the HC Careers Portal. During employment we can support employees via our Employee Onboarding Journey, L&D offerings and Annual Review Processes and assess their desire and suitability for the Apprenticeship programme.

The Apprenticeship pathway will continue to be a prioritised pathway for the development of future Solicitors, and the Firm will continue to monitor all routes toward Solicitor qualification, enabling us to flexibly invest in, and develop our people.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.