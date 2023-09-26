HR teams face constant pressures in recruiting the best talent, developing staff, and optimising senior management and employee relations. Where HR teams hire foreign workers, the challenge is heightened due to regular changes to immigration law, compliance requirements and matching organisational skills to the sponsor licence held by the business. Similar issues are faced by educational institutions such as universities, colleges and academies where student visas bring in candidates to learn new skills and obtain degree level classification.

In both situations, if the turnover in foreign workers/students is high, engaging legal support for each new candidate can be costly over time. Once a sponsor licence is granted, there are vital compliance requirements that need to be met and maintained. If notfollowed, this can result in large fines, revocation of licence and damage to the business' reputation.

One way we are helping our clients tackle this issue is training delivered through a combination of on-site visits, induction videos and ongoing advice and support. This training gives HR and student admission teams the understanding of what rules need to be addressed and what staff and student requirements need to be met to facilitate work and study in the UK.

Some of these issues are:

documentation required to employ people from the European Union versus other countries

Employment law versus Immigration law

What are right to work rules and checks

Gain understanding of Settled Status due to Brexit and other factors relating to Brexit

Understand sponsor licence and visa requirements and different visa categories

Ensure employer or institution compliance and avoid penalties

when to call-in legal support

Employee termination

Using Home Office online system

The role of HR and admission teams has indeed increased, but with proper training and support, HR teams will get a grasp of immigration issues and deliver support that not only benefits foreign workers and student, but also financially beneficial to your organisation.

